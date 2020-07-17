LOCAL councils are to be given powers to close specific premises, shut outdoor areas and cancel events in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

PM Boris Johnson announced the change within the last few minutes.

He said the move will allow authorities to respond to local outbreaks.

Mr Johnson said he wants life to "be as close to normal as possible for as many people as possible".

He added "At start of pandemic we knew far less and had to take far more stringent measures. [Now] we know more about the virus and our intelligence on where it's spreading is vastly improved [so we can] control it through targeted local action."

The PM also said the R-value - the average number one person will infect with the virus - remains below one, at between 0.7 and 0.9.

He said the prevalence of the virus and new infections continue to be "stable and low" and the number of patients in hospital and on mechanical ventilation has dropped by 90 per cent since the peak in early April.

Mr Johnson also said, from August 1, the Government's 'work from home' guidance will cease.

Instead, employers will be asked to make their own decisions on how their employees can work safely in an office setting.

From today, the PM said anybody may use public transport, whether for essential travel or now.

He also reiterated plans to re-open gyms and swimming pools on July 25.

Nightclubs and softplay centres must remain closed.

