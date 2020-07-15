A DOG food brand has launched an urgent recall on a number of products.

Benyfit Natural Pet Food Ltd has called back several types of frozen raw dog food products containing beef because the products might contain salmonella.

The company says the products have been sold by various independent pet food stores and online.

Which products have been affected?

Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 046-076 - Best before: March 16, 2021

Batch code: 046-083 - Best before: 23 March 2021

Batch code: 046-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021

Batch code: 046-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast

Pack size: 500g

Batch code: 047-076 - Best before: March 16, 2021

Batch code: 047-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021

Batch code: 047-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021

Batch code: 047-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Unique Raw Duck, Beef & Ox Recipe

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 710-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021

Batch code: 710-099 - Best before: April 8, 2021

Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 013-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021

Batch code: 013-085 - Best before: March 25, 2021

Batch code: 013-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021

Batch code: 013-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe

Pack size: 500g

Batch code: 014-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021

Batch code: 014-086 - Best before: March 25, 2021

Batch code: 014-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021

Batch code: 014-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 010-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021

Batch code: 010-087 - Best before: March 27, 2021

Batch code: 010-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021

Batch code: 010-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef

Pack size: 500g

Batch code: 011-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021

Batch code: 011-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021

Batch code: 011-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Embark on Raw Natural Working Dog Food Beef Complete

Pack size: 454g

Batch code: 203-078 - Best before: March 18, 2021

Batch code: 203-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021

Batch code: 203-097 - Best before: April 6, 2021

Neew Dog Premium Beef

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 405-079 - Best before: March 19, 2021

Batch code: 405-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021

Batch code: 405-099 - Best before: April 8, 2021

Neew Dog Premium Beef

Pack size: 500g

Batch code: 406-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021

Batch code: 406-097 - Best before: April 6, 2021

Unique Raw Chicken, Beef & Ox Recipe

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 707-098 - Best before: April 7, 2021

According to the Food Standards Agency, the products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness in humans and animals.

The products could therefore carry a potential risk because of the presence of salmonella, either through direct handling of the pet food, or indirectly, for example from pet feeding bowls, utensils or contact with the faeces of animals.

In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea.

What to do if you have one of the affected products

If you have bought any of the above products do not use them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

When handling and serving raw pet food it is always advised to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after use.

Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals.

Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food (especially ready to eat foods). Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross contamination of foods and surfaces.

For more information contact Benyfit Natural Pet Food on 01892 770 188 or email bn.info@rpfcgroup.co.uk.