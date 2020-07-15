HOUSES in Clacton have been raided as part of a probe into modern slavery and human trafficking.

A property in St John’s Road was one of eight targeted by police across Essex and London this morning.

As part of the initiative, more than 100 cannabis plants were found growing in a separate house in Melbourne Road.

More than 100 cannabis plants were found growing in a house

Warrants were also issued in Whernside Avenue in Canvey, Duckett Street in London and Caspian Walk in Canning Town.

They follow a thorough investigation by Essex Police’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit, which has been focusing on organised crime groups exploiting vulnerable people by forcing them to “garden” and guard cannabis.

Officers make an arrest at one raid

The unit was joined by the force’s Operational Support Group, North Operation Raptor, and Serious and Organised Crime Unit as well as the charity Justice and Care, who provided “victim navigators” to help the victims of modern slavery.

Here is a video of the operation:

A spokesman for the force said: “Throughout the course of this investigation, a total of five victims have been safeguarded.

“At a separate address in Melbourne Road, Clacton, officers secured a cannabis grow spread across three bedrooms in the upper floor of a house.

“It’s estimated that more than 100 plants were recovered from the address, which would reach an estimated four-figure sum once distributed.”

An officer searches one of the houses

After attending a unit in River Road, Barking, police also discovered between 400 and 500 cannabis plants.

In three open plan offices at the top of the unit, they also recovered Class A drugs, two tasers and three CS gas canisters.

A 33-year-old man from Clacton and a 36-year-old man from Canning Town were arrested on suspicion of committing a modern slavery offence, arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploit, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, cultivation of cannabis and extracting electricity.

Two men from Canvey, aged 37 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of the same offences, except being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

They were instead arrested on suspicion of being involved in a conspiracy to supply a controlled drug.

Two women from East London, aged 19 and 63, were arrested on suspicion of committing a modern slavery offence, human trafficking and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

A 16-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man from the same area were also arrested on suspicion of these offences.

Two men from Stapleford Abbotts, aged 32 and 56, were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences.

The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, and the 56-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.