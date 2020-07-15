Holiday airline Jet2 has restarted flights to destinations across Europe and beyond.

The company operates flights from Birmingham, Belfast, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

The long-awaited return of holidays from Jet2 follow several delays from the airline.

Initially, they were due to resume services on June 17, but later pushed this back to July 1, and then again to July 15.

What have Jet2 said?

In a statement on July 6, a spokesman from Jet2 said: "While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affected our flights programme between March and July, we’re happy to say that we’ll be flying again from July 15, 2020.

"From July 15, we’re operating a reduced flying programme, so a number of flights are also affected.

"Our customers are our priority. And during the pandemic, we’ve been repeatedly recognised by the media, consumer organisations and our customers for how we’ve been looking after those who have been affected by programme changes. And we’re really proud of that."

What new rules are in place for passengers?

Passengers will be asked to access the Jet2 app, check-in online and download their boarding pass before arriving at the airport.

Although the airline is still allowing up to 10kg of hand luggage, they are asking customers to pack as light as possible.

Masks need to be worn by those aged six and over. These should be put on prior to entering the airport and kept on throughout the journey. However, face coverings such as scarves, snoods and balaclavas are not considered acceptable by Jet2.

Travellers can either drop bags off with a member of staff or use the one-touch self service kiosks.

Boarding is now being done in small groups when at the gate, in order to allow for social distancing. Customers will also be asked to scan their own boarding passes and then show their passports to the flight attendants.

Onboard the plane, food and duty-free items are still being sold, but customers are asked to use contactless payments wherever possible.

There won't be any hand sanitiser onboard any of Jet2’s planes, so passengers are encouraged to bring their own - but make sure it's less than 100ml.

Toilets will be open to use as normal, but passengers are being asked to wait safely in their seat until one is free to avoid queuing in the aisles.

All planes are cleaned daily and fogged with disinfectant spray.

Where will Jet2 fly to?

Currently, Jet2 are taking bookings on their website for the following destinations:

Antalya

Bodrum

Corfu

Costa Barcelona - Costa Brava

Costa Blanca

Costa Brava

Costa De Almeria

Costa Del Sol

Costa Dorada

Crete (Chania area)

Crete (Heraklion area)

Dalaman

Dubrovnik

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria

Ibiza

Kefalonia

Kos

Lanzarote

Lefkas

Majorca

Malta and Gozo

Menorca

Paphos

Parga

Pula

Rhodes

Skiathos

Sorrento

Split

Tenerife

Tuscany

Venetian Riviera

Zante

Due to the latest UK government guidelines, Jet2 will not be flying to Bulgaria, Montenegro or Portugal.

Holidaymakers have been urged to check their website to keep up to date with the latest travel information.

Affected customers have been advised to visit the Jet2 website for more information: jet2.com/flights/incident.