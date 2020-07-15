FINAL preparations are underway ahead of the reopening of Tendring's leisure centres.

With the Government now giving the nod for the facilities to open their doors following months of closure, the centres across the district will open to the public on Monday, Jul 27.

More detailed guidance will be issued next week, but those looking to visit the facilities when they reopen are being reminded that changes will be in place for their safety.

However, all sessions must be booked in advance, so that numbers can be managed, with restricted opening hours in place to allow for deep cleaning.

Here are a few points to remember:

There will be no changing or shower facilities for gym or dry-side users, visitors should bring their own water bottles, and not bring towels to avoid cross-contamination.

Hand sanitiser stations are in place along with screens to protect staff.

For the first month over-16s only can use the facilities, as users and staff adapt to the new ways of operating, but this will be regularly reviewed over the summer holidays.

Members can have free access during August as a thank you and in lieu of the days in March which they missed out on.

From September memberships will be at 50 per cent rate as not all services will be available, with this policy to be reviewed monthly as government and industry restrictions change.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the centres would be ready to accept people back.

Mr Porter added: “We have been preparing since mid-June to re-open, so our centres and staff are raring to go and help people to keep fit and healthy.

“We’ll be putting out some more detailed guidance in the next week so people know what to expect when they return, so keep an eye out for that on our website and on the Tendring Leisure Centres Facebook page.

“I would ask that as well as following the safety measures which are in place, that everyone is kind and respectful to our staff; this is new to us all, and we will have to adapt as put the new measures into practice, so please bear with us.”