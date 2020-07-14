Face masks will be compulsory in shops and supermarkets across England from July 24 - and shoppers could be fined if they don't wear them.

The new law from the UK government is a fresh bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

How much will you be fined for not wearing a mask?

As of July 24, those in England must have your nose and mouth covered when you go shopping or risk a £100 fine – reduced to £50 if it is paid within 14 days.

It will be up to police to dish out penalties and not business owners or shop workers, although they are being asked to encourage customers to comply.

The regulations will be made under the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984.

Where can I get a face mask?

We've put together a round-up of the best places to buy a face mask before the rule becomes mandatory.

Aldi - prices for their masks (pictured above) begin at £1.50 each. A two-pack costs £2.99.

Amazon - prices for their masks begin at £2.91, which includes delivery.

ASOS - prices begin at £12, and delivery costs £4.

Boots - costs for their masks (pictured above) begin at £4.99 per mask, however they only come in three-packs for £15. Delivery begins at £1.50 for click and collect.

eBay - prices begin at £1.20, which includes delivery.

Next - prices begin at £10, plus delivery costs £3.99.

B&M - prices for their masks (pictured above) begin at £1.99. However, these can only be bought in store.