Two men have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft after a flight from Krakow to Dublin was forced to divert to Stansted Airport.

Ryanair said in a statement that a note was found in one of the plane's toilets claiming that there were explosives on board.

"The captain followed procedure by alerting the UK authorities and diverted to the nearest airport (Stansted) where the plane landed normally, but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely," the airline said.

Essex Police said the plane was diverted on Monday due to "reports of a security alert" but nothing suspicious was found on board after investigations.

Two men, aged 47 and 26, are in custody.

Both of them had been on the flight, police said.

A force spokesman said: "A flight from Krakow to Dublin was diverted to Stansted Airport at around 6.40pm on Monday July 13 due to reports of a security alert.

"Following investigations on the plane, we have been able to establish there is nothing suspicious on board.

"The aircraft has been handed back to Stansted Airport and the operator.

"Two men - aged 47 and 26 - have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft and are currently in custody.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone involved."

The plane was escorted to Stansted Airport by RAF Typhoon jets which were scrambled from Coningsby in Lincolnshire.