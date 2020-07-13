FACE masks - to wear one or not to wear one, that is the question.

On Sunday, senior Cabinet minister, Michael Gove told the BBC that face coverings would not be made mandatory in shops, but should be worn out of courtesy and consideration for others, saying he 'trusts people's common sense'.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, Mr Gove said: "I would encourage people to wear face masks when they are inside, in an environment where they are likely to be mixing with others and where the ventilation may not be as good as it might.

"I think that it is basic good manners, courtesy and consideration, to wear a face mask if you are, for example, in a shop.

"I trust people's good sense."

However, on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted that the wearing of face masks, or coverings, may become compulsory in shops as a 'stricter' approach was needed.

Face masks are already mandatory on public transport in England, but what do you think about the measures?

