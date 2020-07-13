During lockdown, we have all had to change our lifestyles and make great sacrifices in our day-to-day lives to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Thousands of businesses have been forced to close, and the pandemic has delivered the fastest, deepest economic shock in history.

However, restrictions are now easing and a new survey conducted by JPIMedia has revealed what people have missed the most during lockdown.

The vast majority of participants - 94% - believe it is important to support local businesses at this time, while 89% believe they feel safe to visit non-essential shops again.

The survey also found that dining out in bars and restaurants is the leisure activity that we have been missing the most.

When asked which activity they missed most during the lockdown, 60% of respondents answered 'eating out', closely followed by getting a haircut (54%) and going to pubs, bars or cafes (42%).

By contrast, changing careers during these uncertain times is understandably less popular, with just 14% of those in work (including those on furlough) saying they have considered changing jobs.

The results of the survey will come as a boost to business owners across the nation, with non-essential shops now able to reopen, and many more types of establishment reopening in the coming weeks.

The survey polled 3,717 adults across the UK between 26 June and 7 July.