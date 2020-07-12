FLAMES and smoke from a fire in a derelict building in Chafford Hundred can be seen from the A13.
Fire crews say they've received a high number of calls reporting the fire in Howard Road, Chafford Hundred, in the last hour.
The derelict building is near Bannatyne's spa.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the building was completely ablaze when they arrived at 6.40pm tonight.
Four crews are fighting the fire tonight.
A fire service spokesman said: "As the fire can be seen from the A13 we've received a high number of calls to it - rest assured we are in attendance and dealing with it."
This is an ongoing incident - updates will follow.
