A woman suffered a cut to the head after being attacked with a bottle in a pub garden.

The incident happened at the Swan, in Bank Street, Braintree, and police say they have made an arrest.

Officers were called to the pub around 12.30am today following reports a woman had been struck to the head with a bottle.

The woman suffered a cut to her forehead and a man who attempted to help her sustained a cut to his hand.

The woman was taken to hospital and received stitches to her injuries.

The victims have described the suspect as being 5’8, of a slim build and he was wearing a distinctive red tracksuit and a dark coloured baseball cap.

A police spokesman said: "Our investigation has progressed and we have made an arrest in connection with this incident.

"They remain in custody on suspicion of two counts of assault.

"We believe a number of people may have witnessed the incident or even recorded it."

Anyone with information should contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting 42/102206/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.