A POLICE officer was reportedly punched in the face when arresting a teenage girl on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

The incident happened in Jaywick last night (Friday, July 10) and has been condemned by Tendring's district commander.

Police say they received reports at 6.25pm that a teenage girl had punched an officer in the face while she was being arrested.

The 14-year-old girl from Jaywick was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

The arresting officer reported a man had obstructed her and had grabbed her arm.

A 29-year-old man from Jaywick was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and assaulting an emergency worker.

A 16-year-old boy from Jaywick was also arrested on suspicion of making threats to commit criminal damage.

While the girl was in custody, two officers reported being spat at and another officer had a meal thrown over her while carrying out welfare checks.

She was arrested on suspicion of three further counts of assaulting a police officer.

Chief Inspector Lily Benbow, district commander for Tendring, said:“ I will not tolerate any assault on my officers.

"We come to work to protect our communities and keep them safe but we will not tolerate being assaulted when doing so."

All three people remain in custody for questioning.