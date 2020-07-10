Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For most people, classic warm-weather activities like travelling, going to the movies to escape the heat, and hitting the local lido are on hold this summer.

This is obviously disappointing—but it’s also an opportunity to get back to your childhood roots. The summers that many people remember most fondly are the ones from when they were children. Because of this, this year may be your best opportunity to have a summer that your eight-year-old self would approve of—in spite of (or, rather, because of) limitations due to COVID-19. We’ve found a bunch of things that can help you feel like a child again this summer, including roller skates, trampolines, sprinklers, and more.

1. Roller skates to get in on the trends

Take part in this summer's hottest trend with these roller skates. Credit: Impala / Amazon

Right now, roller skates are sold out almost everywhere. (You can thank TikTok for that.) But you can still order this pair of Impala skates from Amazon. These 80s-inspired skates are available in a few retro patterns and colours, including a leopard print, a reflective mirror finish, and good old hot pink. If you’ve been itching to skate, these will be well worth the wait.

Get the Impala Roller Skates from Amazon for £89.95

2. A bike to get where you need to go

This stylish bike is a great way to zip around town. Credit: Cannondale

Bicycles are another hot-ticket summer item, with sudden increased demand causing shortages all over the country. If you want to take part in the two-wheeler trend, the best place to buy a bike is at a local shop. But if you don’t mind assembling your bike at home (and possibly waiting a few weeks for it to arrive), you can order the Cannondale Quick Disk 3 from Evans Cycle. Just don’t forget to fasten your helmet before you set out to ride.

Get the Cannondale Quick Disc 3 from Evans Cycle for £680

3. A big bubble wand to put on a show

What's not to love about bubbles? Credit: Etsy / BubblePalooza

Blowing bubbles is always fun, whether it’s in a glass of milk, the bath, or with a mini wand. But you can up the ante with this Giant Bubble Wand, which uses two telescopic handles and a large, lasso-like string that is dipped into soapy water and dragged through the air to create larger-than-life bubbles. children and adults alike will revel in the super-sized orbs it creates.

Get the Ginormous Bubble Wand from Amazon for £11.99

4. A sprinkler to enjoy a cooling spray

This unicorn sprinkler looms above kids, but it's a good size for adults, too. Credit: Sun Squad

If you want to cool off, but don’t have a pool to dive into, you’ll love a sprinkler to splash around in. Consider this oversized, whimsical, unicorn-shaped sprinkler, which spouts water out of its horn when attached to a water hose. The mythical creature stands at a little over six feet tall, so reviewers recommend using an air pump to fill it up without getting winded, but this impressive height also ensures that it’s tall enough for most adults to stand under its spray without having to crouch.

Get the Unicorn Sprinkler from Amazon for £30.99

5. A kite to use the wind in your favour

Have a high-flying adventure with this colourful kite. Credit: Prism

If you have access to a wide, open space—like a park or beach—one of the best ways to take advantage of it is with a kite. Reviewers love the Prism Designs Zenith kite, which has sturdy wings that hold it aloft even in a strong wind, internal bungee cords that make it easy to assemble and fold down into a small package, and a colourful frame that looks great against the sky.

You also don’t need to worry about it falling prey to a Kite-Eating Tree: The Zenith kite has removable snap-on tails that make it easier to detangle from tree branches if it flies into one by mistake.

Get the Prism Designs Zenith kite from Amazon for £33.30

6. A trampoline to bounce around

Get some air with this trampoline. Credit: Zero Gravity / Amazon

Most kids and adults can agree on at least one thing: Jumping around on a big trampoline is a ton of fun. Lock in the childhood spirit this summer with a big backyard trampoline of your own, like the Zero Gravity 14-foot tramp.

Get the Zero Gravity Trampoline With Safety Enclosure from Amazon for £263.89

7. A slip-n-slide to have heart-pumping fun

A slip 'n' slide makes a backyard hangout extra special. Credit: Original Cup / Amazon

Sure, you can’t go to the water park this summer. But you can bring the water park to you—or at least something like it—with this backyard slip-n-slide. At 10 metres long and 1 metre wide, it has ample room for adults (and, sure, children). Just lay it out on a grassy area—preferably a hill or slight slope—place a sprinkler or hose at the top, and get sliding. Reviewers are impressed with its thick, durable plastic that holds up against potential hazards on the ground and say it feels smooth on the skin. Whether you get a running start or cautiously hop into a pool floaty at the top of the slide (choose your own adventure), it’s an exciting diversion for children and grown-ups alike.

Get the Official Giant Slip and Slide XXL from Amazon for £55

8. A skateboard to get a handle on some tricks

Whether you're learning to skate for the first time or returning to the habit, this board is a great way to do it. Credit: Ridge Skateboards / Amazon

It’s never too late to master that wheelie, right? This compact penny board is a great way to learn (or even re-learn) how to tool around on a skateboard. All boards come with sturdy urethane wheels and a maple frame. Start out slow on a smooth, flat surface, and who knows—maybe you’ll be the next Tony Hawk.

Get the Maple Wooden Retro Mini Cruiser Board from Amazon for £34.99

9. A projector and screen to throw the perfect at-home movie party

Sit back and relax with a projector and outdoor screen. Credit: Getty Images / M_A_Y_A

If you’re missing the big screen you can recreate your favourite cinematic experiences in your own garden(well, maybe without the ambient noise of other groups’ commentary during the movie). All you need is a portable projector—our favourite is the Anker Nebula Mars, which has great picture quality and an intuitive platform—and an outdoor projector screen, like the Mebios Projector Screen, which attaches to the house using hooks and grommets. The movie you choose to watch is up to you, but as long as you don’t forget the popcorn, everyone at your “theatre” should be happy.

Get the Anker Nebula Mars from Amazon for £569.99

Get the MebiosProjector Screen from Amazon for £38.99

10. A scooter to get around town in style

Get scootin' around your neighbourhood with this deluxe Razor. Credit: Razor

As any child knows, a classic kick scooter is a great way to go exploring (as long as you don’t accidentally knock your heel against the white-hot metal around the back wheel). And Razor’s Lux Kick scooter, which has height-adjustable handlebars, a retractable kickstand, and a folding mechanism that makes it easy to store, is a great way for adults to get around town, too. (That’s right—this is a purely practical purchase!) The scooter’s extra-large urethane wheels and deck support riders up to 100 kilograms and make for a smooth, comfortable ride.

Get the Razor A5 Scooter from Amazon for £90.28

12. A giant tumbling blocks game to upgrade a childhood classic

This big tumbling blocks game ups the stakes. Credit: Jaques of London / Amazon

Holding a family game night? If so, one great option is this giant tumbling blocks game, which uses the same block-stacking rules as its regular-sized Jengav, but with larger blocks. Reviewers say it's perfect to play inside or outside, and you can even stack the super-sized blocks on a taller surface to raise the stakes and make the tower go above your head while you're standing. The game also comes with a travel case, so it’s easy to bring along on a family holiday.

Get the Jaques of London Ultimate XL! Tumble Tower from Amazon for £69.99

13. A paddling pool to get your feet wet

Lower your body temp with this inflatable pool. Credit: Intex

This colourful inflatable pool is a great vessel for children—or you—to cool off in. Like most paddling pools, it’s simple to use: Fill it with air (reviewers say they use a bike pump or simply puff the air in themselves), pour in some water, and you’re all set. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly wide and durable, with enough space for at least one adult—or several kids—to sit in comfortably.

Get the Intex Kiddie Pool from Amazon for £9.49

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.