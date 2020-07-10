McDonald's breakfasts are back on the menu but unfortunately, not for everyone.

The fast food giant has introduced a limited breakfast menu at selected restaurants and drive throughs across the UK and Ireland.

McDonald's re-added certain breakfast options to the menu on 8 June, at 1,301 branches. However, 28 stores across the UK will not be included in the relaunch.

Full list of restaurants not currently serving breakfast

Asda Edinburgh

Mahon Point

Burnley - St James St

Warrington

Bolton

Redditch

Northwich

Welwyn Garden City

Thurrock Lakeside

Aberdeen City Centre

Lakeside, RM20 2ZF branch

Trafford Centre - The Orient

Asda Widnes

Asda - Watford Dome Roundabout

Hatfield - Asda

Dun Laoghaire

O'connell Street, Dublin

Limerick, V94D280 branch

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

Crumlin - Ashleaf Centre

Mansfield

Tunbridge Wells, TN1 2SR branch

Southampton - West Quay

Praed Street, London

Harrow Leisure Centre

Metro Centre

Rathmines

Bray Town Hall

What’s on the breakfast menu?





The limited menu includes various McMuffin choices, pancakes, hash browns as well as bacon rolls.

However, bagels, along with wraps and porridge will not reappear on the menu just yet.

The fast food chain initially reintroduced the limited breakfast menu in 42 stores in the UK at the end of June, which proved to be a success.

More store reopenings

Last week McDonald's reopened 280 restaurants for walk-in customers after months of closures due to the pandemic.

It then reopened 55 more of its 1421 branches on 9 June, meaning the majority of its stores are now open, with a total of 1,329 serving customers.

When do the stores open?





A spokesperson for the fast food brand confirmed that customers should check the opening times of the specific store they intend to visit before they leave the house.

"Our opening hours continue to vary, the quickest way to check your local restaurant will be via the My McDonald’s App,” they said.