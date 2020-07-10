McDonald's breakfasts are back on the menu but unfortunately, not for everyone.
The fast food giant has introduced a limited breakfast menu at selected restaurants and drive throughs across the UK and Ireland.
McDonald's re-added certain breakfast options to the menu on 8 June, at 1,301 branches. However, 28 stores across the UK will not be included in the relaunch.
Full list of restaurants not currently serving breakfast
Asda Edinburgh
Mahon Point
Burnley - St James St
Warrington
Bolton
Redditch
Northwich
Welwyn Garden City
Thurrock Lakeside
Aberdeen City Centre
Lakeside, RM20 2ZF branch
Trafford Centre - The Orient
Asda Widnes
Asda - Watford Dome Roundabout
Hatfield - Asda
Dun Laoghaire
O'connell Street, Dublin
Limerick, V94D280 branch
Liffey Valley Shopping Centre
Crumlin - Ashleaf Centre
Mansfield
Tunbridge Wells, TN1 2SR branch
Southampton - West Quay
Praed Street, London
Harrow Leisure Centre
Metro Centre
Rathmines
Bray Town Hall
What’s on the breakfast menu?
The limited menu includes various McMuffin choices, pancakes, hash browns as well as bacon rolls.
However, bagels, along with wraps and porridge will not reappear on the menu just yet.
The fast food chain initially reintroduced the limited breakfast menu in 42 stores in the UK at the end of June, which proved to be a success.
More store reopenings
Last week McDonald's reopened 280 restaurants for walk-in customers after months of closures due to the pandemic.
It then reopened 55 more of its 1421 branches on 9 June, meaning the majority of its stores are now open, with a total of 1,329 serving customers.
When do the stores open?
A spokesperson for the fast food brand confirmed that customers should check the opening times of the specific store they intend to visit before they leave the house.
"Our opening hours continue to vary, the quickest way to check your local restaurant will be via the My McDonald’s App,” they said.
