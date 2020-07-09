Head to Lidl if you want to save some money on your weekly shop, as Which? has officially named it the cheapest supermarket in June.

The supermarket, whose company slogan is ‘Big on Quality, Lidl on Price’, received the title after Which? (leading consumer company) compared prices for a trolley of 78 items throughout June.



These items included everything from groceries to household essentials.

On average, Lidl customers would have paid £72.02 for the 78 items, which included own-brand products such as pasta, olive oil and salad tomatoes, as well as branded goods.



At other supermarkets, the same products would have cost up to £40 more.



How did other supermarkets perform?



Aldi wasn't far beind Lidl in terms of pricing- the same Aldi products cost 21p more.



On the other end of the scale, Waitrose proved to be the most expensive supermarket in June- the trolley was £39.69 more expensive than Lidl.

Breakdown of results by supermarket:

· Lidl - £72.02

· Aldi - £72.23

· ASDA - £80.15

· Tesco - £88.28

· Morrison’s - £90.27

· Sainsbury’s - £93.93

· Ocado - £109.61

· Waitrose - £111.77

Ryan McDonnell, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, said, “At Lidl, we simply won’t be beaten on price - so we’re delighted that Which?’s analysis proves that.



"We know that families across the country are continuing to feel the impact of COVID-19 on their finances, so now more than ever, we’re committed to offering the best quality and value to our customers.”



To find a Lidl near you, use their online store finder.