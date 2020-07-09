Household chores can be a bore at the best of times, so to make it easier why not put some of those hard to clean items in the washing machine or dishwasher?

A spokesperson for NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “For most people, keeping on top of your house’s cleanliness is a real chore, so anything that makes it a bit easier is a huge help.

“Instead of wasting valuable energy scrubbing away at various items, it’s very likely that you’ll be able to clean them in your dishwasher or washing machine.

“Not only will this save you precious time, but it’ll likely save you a bit of money in the long run too as you won’t have to replace items as often, or buy special cleaning products.”

The team from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have researched and revealed fourteen household items that can be spruced up using these two common kitchen appliances.

Among the items are toothbrushes, shower curtains and even light fixtures.

Items you can clean in your dishwasher:

1. Plastic toys

Plastic toys and figurines can become a hotbed for germs. Pop them in the cutlery compartment of your dishwasher to get them squeaky clean and looking brand new.

2. Refrigerator shelves

Cleaning out the fridge can be a hassle. Instead, take out each shelf and run stick them in the dishwasher to make the job easier.

3. Toothbrushes and bathroom accessories

Soap dishes and toothbrush holders can get caked up with toothpaste and soap. Put them through a dishwasher cycle and they’ll be good as new.

4. Plastic brushes and combs

One of the easiest ways to clean hairbrushes and combs is to put them in the dishwasher. Just make sure you remove all the hair first – otherwise it could clog up the machine’s drain and damage it.

5. Light fixtures

Plastic or metal lamp shades will shine up beautifully if put through a quick, gentle wash.

6. Pet leads and collars

Woven, synthetic fibre collars leads (but not leather ones) can be cleaned on the top rack of the dishwasher.

7. Sports equipment

Shin guards, mouth guards, golf balls and shuttlecocks are just some of the sports items that can be cleaned in a dishwasher. Place smaller items in the utensil holder or a mesh bags before washing.



Items you can clean in your washing machine:

1. Mop heads

Throw dirty mop heads in the washing machine on a hot wash, instead of throwing it away and replacing it.

2. Car mats

As long as your car mats aren’t too big or heavy, you can wash them in your washing machine.

3. Plastic shower curtains

You can wash your shower curtain liner to remove soap scum and mildew. Just make sure to add a few bath towels to the load to cushion the liner and stop it from tearing.

4. Children’s toys and stuffed animals

Most toys hold up totally fine in the washing machine and dryer, as long as you use a low heat setting. Place them in a pillowcase for extra protection.

5. Yoga mats

If the care instructions on your mat don’t specifically advise against putting it in the washing machine, you most likely can.

6. Reusable grocery bags

Reusable canvas grocery bags can go straight into the washing machine on a hot water, regular cycle with the recommended amount of detergent.

7. Silicone kitchen tools

Silicone baking mats, moulds, tools, oven mitts and trivets can all be tossed in with regular laundry to clean. Use warm or hot water and a heavy-duty detergent to cut through the oils left from foods.

