Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced measures to help get customers back into restaurants, cafes and pubs - and changed stamp duty to boost the housing market.

He also announced he would immediately raise the threshold on stamp duty to £500,000 until March 31 2021.

He told the Commons: "I can announce today that, for the month of August, we will give everyone in the country an 'Eat Out to Help Out' discount.

"Meals eaten at any participating business, Monday to Wednesday, will be 50% off, up to a maximum discount of £10 per head for everyone, including children. Businesses will need to register, and can do so through a simple website, open next Monday.

"Each week in August, businesses can then claim the money back, with the funds in their bank account within five working days."

In a Commons statement, Rishi Sunak has warned that "hardship lies ahead", but insisted that no-one will be left "without hope" as he announced an emergency package of measures to cope with the economic impact of coronavirus.

The Chancellor, in what amounts to a mini-budget, told MPs that the Government will do "all we can" to keep people in work.

Addressing MPs, Mr Sunak said his "plan for jobs" would help protect livelihoods after the economy contracted by 25% in just two months.

He said: "We have taken decisive action to protect our economy.

"But people are anxious about losing their jobs, about unemployment rising. We're not just going to accept this.

"People need to know we will do all we can to give everyone the opportunity of good and secure work.

"People need to know that although hardship lies ahead, no-one will be left without hope."

Measures announced by Mr Sunak include: - A £2 billion scheme of taxpayer-funded work placements for 16-to-24-year-olds on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

- A £3 billion green package, with grants for homeowners and public buildings to improve energy efficiency.

- A £111 million programme of unpaid traineeships combining work experience with training.

The Chancellor's statement comes after warnings from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that the UK's unemployment rate could soar to 14.8%, with job losses comparable to the 1930s.