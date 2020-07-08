The UK's largest supermarkets - including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi - have updated their shopping rules.

At the beginning of lockdown, many of the supermarkets limited the number of shoppers allowed inside store.

It meant couples and families were advised against shopping together.

But as supermarkets update their advice and rules in line with the UK’s emergence from lockdown, it can be confusing knowing what you can and cannot do.

Especially when it comes to the food shop.

Here are the latest rules on shopping together at the biggest supermarkets.

Tesco

(You can bring children or a carer, say Tesco.)

Tesco’s rules remain unchanged – you should still be shopping alone if possible.

However, if you need to bring your children or carer, for example, this is allowed.

This means the number of people in the store is kept to a minimum.

Sainsbury’s

Like Tesco, Sainsbury’s continues to try to reduce to amount of people inside their stores at any one time.

(No rule change at Sainsbury's.)

And the supermarket giant is also asking that only one person should be shopping inside.

A spokesperson said: “This helps us keep people a safe distance apart and also helps us to reduce queues to get into stores.”

“Our store teams will be asking groups with more than one adult to choose one adult to shop and will ask other adults to wait.”

They add that children are welcome if they are not able to stay at home.

Asda

Asda is somewhat similar to Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Their policy is a one-adult-per-trolley rule, instead of one adult per group.

(Asda operates a one person per trolley rule.)

So theoretically, you could split your shopping in half with each adult picking up a separate list of items – seems like a logistical headache to us, though.

But once again, this rule does not apply to children or anyone shopping with carers.

Aldi

There is no rule at Aldi that says you must shop alone.

Instead, they are “encouraging” customers to “try and reduce the number of family members.”

A spokesman adds: "Of course, we ask that all store staff use their discretion with children and parents."

Lidl

Like Aldi, there is no specific rule banning shopping with your partner or family.

A spokesman said that a crowd control system – aimed at managing social-distancing - is in place.

They add: “This includes positions security guards or designated team members at our store entrances during busy times of the day, to keep track of how many customers enter our stores at one time.”

Morrisons

Like Asda, Morrisons also encourages a one-person-per-trolley rule.

They also use a queuing system that allows 'speedy shoppers' to gain faster entry.