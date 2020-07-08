Last week, pubs in England were allowed to re-open after months of lockdown- but 'Super Saturday' hasn't been a success for everyone.



Three pubs have had to close their doors once again, after people tested positive for coronavirus.

There were numerous reports of people shirking new social distancing rules at the weekend in pubs and bars, including pictures of packed streets in central London.

The following pubs have closed their doors:

The Fox and Hounds (Batley, West Yorkshire)

The Fox and Hounds said it would be closed until further notice after receiving a call from a customer on Monday to say they had tested positive for coronavirus.

Posting on its Facebook page, the pub said all staff had since taken a test and added that the pub will be “fully deep cleaned.”

“When safe to do so we will reopen our doors,” the business wrote.

The Lighthouse Kitchen and Carvery (Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset)

The Lighthouse Kitchen and Carvery said a customer had tested positive and it was making its way through a list of people who were in the bar on Saturday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, it added, “All our staff are going to be tested and we will reopen when the time is safe to do so.”

The Village Home Pub (Alverstoke, Gosport)

The Village Home Pub said it had also “had a case of coronavirus in the pub”, adding that “some of us are in isolation”.

Its statement on Facebook said, “The pub is now shut but all being well will open again on Saturday. Anyone who was in the pub over the weekend there is no need to isolate unless you show symptoms or are contacted direct by the trace group. Thank you and hope to see you soon.”

Do I need to isolate if I was in a pub with a coronavirus case?

Details of customers are being taken by pubs and restaurants so staff can contact them if Covid-19 cases are recorded.

However, unless contacted by a pub you may have visited directly, or the NHS Track and Trace scheme, you do not need to self-isolate. The exception to this is if you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

The main symptoms include a high temperature, a persistent, dry cough, and a loss or change in sense of smell or taste.