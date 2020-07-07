The coronavirus has caused several Spanish beaches, after a resurgence in cases in certain areas across the country.

Around 50 beaches along the Costa del Sol were shut over the weekend, in order to enforce social distancing measures and prevent the virus from spreading further.

Areas of Galicia and Catalonia were forced into lockdowns with residents unable to leave the areas unless travelling for work.

Nearly 30,000 deaths have been recorded in Spain, with nearly a quarter of a million cases recorded.

Are Spanish beaches closed?

Spanish authorities along the country’s popular coasts are introducing intermittent closures in order to enforce social distancing. These measures will likely be used for the foreseeable future.

The Malaga-based title Sur noted that 55 beaches were shut this Sunday due to the measures, with the densely-populated Malaga region the most affected. Last week 90 new cases were recorded in Malaga, the areas first outbreak since Spain’s state of emergency was dropped on June 21.

The Cadiz and Huelva regions were also impacted by the closures which were reported by local councils on official mobile phone apps and websites.

Some areas popular with British tourists, such as Benidorm, have introduced pre-booking systems ensuring that sunseekers aren’t left disappointed.

Local lockdowns

People have been banned from entering or leaving La Marina on the Galician coast for five days starting from July 5.

Face masks are mandatory in public, while groups larger than ten are temporarily not allowed to meet.

The Segria region of Catalonia was hit by a similar set of measures on Saturday. There is currently no end date in place for the local lockdown.

Around 70,000 are impacted by the lockdown in Galicia, while almost 200,000 are affected by the Galicia lockdown.