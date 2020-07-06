Nando's have confirmed when their restaurants will reopen to diners across the UK.

The long-awaited news means that fans of the chain will be able to sit inside a branch to get their peri-peri fix for the first time in more than three months.

What have Nando's said?

In an email to customers on July 3, the chain said: "We're firing up the grills and opening our doors for Eat-in at a small number of Nando's restaurants (talk about exciting!).

"There will be 10 Nando's restaurants open for Eat-in next week (week commencing July 6), but don't worry, we'll be adding plenty more to the list in late July so stay tuned.

"With safety being our highest priority, we've made some changes to our restaurants to make sure both our customers and our teams are kept as safe as possible while enjoying their peri-peri."

What new rules will be in place?

Queuing: The company have put a new system in place. Instead of lining up outside the restaurant, all customers will need to do is scan the QR code that they will see when they arrive. Then they will get a text to say when their table is ready.

Cashless: Order and pay for your peri-peri fix from the table. Simply scan the QR code using the camera on a smartphone and get ordering. Customers can still collect Chilli Points using their Nando's Card (The company adds that customers can't redeem Rewards just yet but they are working on it).

Keeping distance: Tables will be socially distanced, and branches will be operating at a reduced capacity. With social distancing taking place in their kitchens, Nando's have got a limited menu right now.

Staff will come to you: Staff will bring everything to the table, including sauces, cutlery and napkins.

Keep it clean: There will be sanitiser stations around the restaurant for guests to use.

Which branches are opening?

The full list has yet to be released, but foodie fans have been urged to check the Nando's website as more details will be announced in due course - nandos.co.uk