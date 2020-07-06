Kate Garraway has said she is 'keeping positive' about husband Derek Draper after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Draper, 52, has been in hospital since March, when he was put in an induced coma by doctors.

During an interview with Hello! magazine, the Good Morning Britain (GMB) and Smooth Radio presenter, 53, suggested there were signs of improvement.

Kate said: “We’re keeping positive and doing everything we can to bring him round.

“The children and I communicate with him every day on FaceTime, while a nurse holds his iPad.”

She added: “I really believe he can hear. When medical staff say ‘Good morning, Derek,’ he sometimes opens his eyes. ”

But she said that “the doctors have warned that his condition could persist for years so I have to get on with life whilst we are waiting for him to get better”.

She added: “Billy (their son) starts secondary school in September, but Derek’s doctors say he won’t be out of hospital by then.”