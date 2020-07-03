Luckily victim was rescued by a passer-by

Police release descriptions of wanted men

Cops urge good Samaritan to come forward

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man tried to get a teenage girl into a van in Witham.

The victim - a girl in her late teens - was walking along Maldon Road near the Gulf petrol station when a silver Ford Transit van pulled up alongside her.

A passenger got out of the van and tried to accost her.

Luckily, he was disturbed by a passer-by and got back in the van, which was then driven from the scene.

The incident happened at 9.15pm on Tuesday.

The man is described as being white, aged in his late 40s, and of large build. He had short brown hair and was unshaven, with stubble.

He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black work-style trousers and black steel toe-cap boots.

We are keen to speak to the member of the public who intervened as we believe he can assist with our enquiries.

The driver is described as a white man in his 40s, and of slim build. He had medium-length light brown hair and a short beard. He also wore dark clothing.

"He is described as being a white man, believed to be aged in his 50s. He has long grey hair and was wearing a cream jumper.

"The victim believes he introduced himself as Richard."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about the identities of the men, or CCTV or dash cam footage of the van, should call Braintree CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/96357/20.