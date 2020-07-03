The full list of countries where quarantine will not apply to people arriving back in England has been published.
The UK government has published the list of 59 countries and territories that will form travel corridors with England.
From Friday, July 10 - those arriving in England from the following 59 countries by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route will not have to self-quarantine for 14 days.
However - if people have been to or stopped in a country that is not on the 'travel corridor list' - then they will have to self-isolate until 14 days have passed since they left that country.
The 59 places on the list are as follows:
- Andorra
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
- Croatia
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominica
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Polynesia
- Germany
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guadeloupe
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Réunion
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- South Korea
- Spain
- St Barthélemy
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Pierre and Miquelon
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turkey
- Vatican City
- Vietnam
Also, the 14 British Overseas Territories will be exempt.
Comments are closed on this article.