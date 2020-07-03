Disney has added popular musical Hamilton, plus the long-awaited sequel Frozen 2 to its streaming service.

Launched across the UK in March, Disney+ is a streaming service which offers films, TV shows and shorts belonging to the Disney conglomerate, from old classics like The Sound of Music to newer animated Pixar films like Moana.

The service has become extremely popular during lockdown, with a number of parents searching for ways to keep kids entertained at home while away from school.

What are Frozen 2 and Hamilton about?

Released in late 2019, Frozen 2 is set three years after the events of the original film, and follows Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven and Olaf on a journey to discover the origin of Elsa's magical powers.

Hamilton - meanwhile - is a live capture of the 2016 Tony, Grammy and Olivier award-winning play about the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

How much does Disney+ cost?

To join the service - subscription costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year.

While Disney+ initially launched with a free trial option, the streaming service appears to have removed the option for now.

However, plans to lift restrictions on streaming bandwidth will see picture quality boosted across all TV shows, films and shorts offered across the service.

Quality was initially levied during lockdown due to the pressures on broadband services as millions stayed at home.

Disney+ also includes Ultra HD streaming at no extra cost, unlike competitor Netflix. Ultra HD picture quality comes with HDR and 5.1 surround sound, meaning you can re-create the cinema experience at home.

You will, however, need a fast broadband connection and 4K TV with HDR and a surround sound system or soundbar to be able to take advantage of this feature.