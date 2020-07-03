Restaurant chain Toby Carvery have unveiled a major change ahead of reopening.

Across England, the company will reopen its branches on Saturday, July 4 - the first time in more than three months. However, a reopening date has yet to be confirmed for those in Wales and Scotland.

What is the major change at Toby Carvery?

Due to UK government guidance, restaurants will no longer be able to offer self-service to customers.

What changes will be in place when they reopen?

Cleaning: Every Toby Carvery has been deep cleaned and thorough cleaning routines will be taking place regularly all day, every day. Staff have also increased the frequency of their cleaning routines. Every table will be cleaned thoroughly at the end of every guest visit.

Payments: Vistors will be encouraged to use contactless payments to avoid handling cash. The contactless limit for card payments has increased to £45. Customers can use Apple and Googlepay too.

No-self service: Diners will still be able to enjoy a roast just the way they like it, but staff will reopen their Carvery Deck with chefs serving the roast meats, vegetables and accompaniments to customers at the deck.

Booking: Those looking to get a meal at Toby Carvery should book online in advance.

WATCH: What diners can expect when they go to Toby Carvery

A statement on Toby Carvery's website reads: "Things may be a little different for a while, so please bear with us.

"To help create a safe environment for everyone, we’re enhancing our high standards of hygiene even further.

"There will also be some changes to our normal style of service ensuring everyone is safe but you can rest assured that everyone will still get a special Toby Carvery welcome."