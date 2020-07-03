HUNDREDS of additional officers will be deployed across transport networks in England this weekend.

British Transport Police is preparing for public transport to be considerably busier this weekend with the UK easing its lockdown restrictions.

Charlie Doyle, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said: “Whilst people will want to have a good time and enjoy themselves we must remember that coronavirus is still a serious risk to health.

"Everyone should still follow government advice and stay at home as much as possible.

“We are confident that those who need to use the railway will continue to act responsibly and play their part in helping to protect each other and comply with the requirement to wear face coverings.

"To support rail operators in England on Saturday we are deploying hundreds of additional officers across key transport hubs.

"Our officers will be out supporting rail staff in engaging with passengers, explaining the importance of maintaining social distancing and encouraging people to wear face coverings.

“We are sure that the public will continue protecting others by wearing face coverings as they travel. However, as a last resort officers will, if necessary, enforce the Government requirement to wear face coverings when travelling.

"This could result in removal from the rail network, the issue of a fixed penalty notice or in extreme cases arrest and prosecution.”