DELAYS on train routes are expected until later this afternoon following lightning damage.

Lightning damaged some signalling equipment at Manningtree at about 2.30pm during a sudden storm.

A National Rails spokesman said: "As a result, trains are having to run at a reduced speed which is causing delays of up to 20 minutes to services between Ipswich and Colchester."

The delays are expected until 4pm today.

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.