VISITORS are welcomed to Tendring but are being urged to act responsibly as lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

As many pubs, restaurants, cafes, hairdressers and other businesses prepare to reopen from Saturday, changes will be visible in various ways across the district.

Play areas and outdoor gyms provided by Tendring Council will also reopen.

However, as it is not possible to deep-clean them regularly, users should wipe down equipment with anti-bacterial wipes, use hand sanitiser, and maintain two metres social distancing.

Residents are being advised to check in advance before they go to their favourite venue.

Many will have restrictions in place, such as only taking people who have booked, running set time slots, operate with reduced opening hours and with limited capacity.

Those hoping to go to the pub should remember that venues are being strongly recommended to:

not have live or loud recorded music

entertainment

not to broadcast sports

games of pool or darts should not be made available.

People will also be expected to leave their contact details as part of the Test and Trace scheme.

Those looking to spend the night away from home may find limits on accommodation and they must also follow rules about overnight camping, which is restricted in many car parks in the district.

Neil Stock, Tendring Council leader, said people were welcome to enjoy the relaxing of restrictions as long as they do so responsibly.

He said: “This is an important moment for Tendring, as it will be first time in more than 100 days that much of our hospitality and tourism industry can open up, and as always we welcome residents and visitors to explore our beautiful district within the rules.

“But they absolutely must do this responsibly, in line with the guidance, otherwise we face a local spike in cases and then a return to lockdown, which nobody wants.”

Council staff members will be monitoring the situation on Saturday and will look at what further steps might be required to help the district stay Covid-secure.