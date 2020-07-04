A number of ITV primetime shows have launched a search for contestants to take part in their next series.

Here's a round-up of the popular programmes on the look out for participants.

Family Fortunes

A spokesperson from ITV said: "We are looking for families from all over the UK to take part in a brand new series of the TV Classic, hosted by Gino D'Acampo.

"If you are a family of FIVE or more currently living together and think you have what it takes to walk away with a HUGE CASH PRIZE then we want to hear from you.

"Download our application form here and return to ffapplications@thames.tv."

Last Date for Applications: Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Saturday, August 1, 2020. Audition/Casting Period: Monday, June 3 to Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Monday, June 3 to Saturday, August 1, 2020. Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 16 years of age and over.

Applicants must be 16 years of age and over. Additional Terms: Applicants must have the right to live and work in the UK.

The Voice UK

Have you got what it takes to be a singing superstar? ITV are also looking for talented solo vocalists, duos and trios to apply for the next series of The Voice UK.

ITV said: "If you’ve got a voice that’ll get the Coaches spinning in those chairs then we want to hear from you."

Apply on: www.itv.com/thevoice/apply.

www.itv.com/thevoice/apply. Last Date for Applications: Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 23:59 (This date may be amended without notice at the Producer's discretion).

Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 23:59 (This date may be amended without notice at the Producer's discretion). Audition/Casting Period: Saturday, March 7 to Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Saturday, March 7 to Sunday, July 26, 2020. Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 16 years of age on or before October 1, 2020.

Love Island

Have you got what it takes to be an islander?

A spokesperson from the TV network said: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

"If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away."