Eagle-eyed shoppers have uncovered a secret message that appears on every Tesco receipt.

So why is it there? And what have Tesco said about it? Here's what you need to know.

What is the story behind why the message is there?

Domestic violence cases have risen by an estimated 20 per cent since the beginning of lockdown.

While the number of cases has spiked nationwide - many victims are still unsure as to what they can do and where to go for help and support.

Since the harrowing figures were released, Tesco have decided to step in and help in the battle against domestic violence.

What does the 'hidden' Tesco receipt message say?

The message - located at the bottom of Tesco's receipts - reads: "Help is available if you're experiencing domestic abuse.

"Call the National Domestic Abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247. Download the Brightsky App."

What have Tesco said about the 'hidden messege'?

A Tesco spokesman said: "Domestic abuse affects 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men during their lifetime.

"By using our till receipts to provide information on where victims of domestic abuse can access support, we hope that more people will be able to get the help they need.”

What has the response been like from shoppers?

Many who spotted the message on the supermarket's receipts have praised the supermarket chain for sharing the details in such a subtle way.

Shoppers took to Twitter to share their praise for the idea.

One shopper tweeted: "Shoutout to Tesco for putting the national domestic abuse helpline on all their reciepts."

Another tweeted: "I'm really impressed to see this on the bottom of my @Tesco receipt today.

"Very subtle, safe way of getting information and options to victims of domestic abuse, who might be the people that do the household shopping.

"This has the potential to help a lot of people."

Another posted on the social media platform: "Good on Tesco including this on their receipts."