EASYJET is set to close its base at Southend Airport.

The airline is looking to close it's hub at the airport in a move to reduce staff numbers.

EasyJet is also set to close it's bases at Newcastle and Stansted, with 5,000 staff set to be sacked, according to the Sun.

The huge announcement comes as bosses admit the rest of it's UK network is "under review."

Easyjet has previously said it may struggle to reach expected revenue targets until 2023, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the airline, told the Sun: "As part of our update to the market on 28 May 2020 easyJet set out that it may need to reduce staff numbers by up to 30% as well as optimise its network and bases as a result of the pandemic.

“easyJet has today started formal consultation on proposals with employee representatives including Balpa and Unite on all of its UK based pilots and crew.

“The proposals include the potential closing of three of its bases in the UK – London Stansted, London Southend and Newcastle.

"These airports would remain part of easyJet’s route network."

Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO, said: “These are very difficult proposals to put forward in what is an unprecedented and difficult time for the airline and the industry as a whole.

"We are focused on doing what is right for the company and its long term health and success so we can protect jobs going forward.

“Unfortunately the lower demand environment means we need fewer aircraft and have less opportunity for work for our people - we are committed to working constructively with our employee representatives across the network with the aim of minimising job losses as far as possible."