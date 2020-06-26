An officer has been stabbed and a man shot by police during a major incident in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said a male suspect was shot by an armed unit and that an officer is receiving treatment in hospital.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) confirmed an officer had been stabbed and their family has been informed.

What have police said?

Police said there is no danger to the public, with officers in attendance in West George Street in the city centre on Friday afternoon.

Images on social media appeared to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

In a statement on Twitter, assistant chief constable Steve Johnson said: “We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area.

“However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.

“Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.”

He added: “I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

“I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital.”

The SPF, which represents rank and file police officers, tweeted: “We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre.

“Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our collages the space to do their jobs. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so.

It added: “We appreciate families of police officers in #Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service.

Police said the incident is “contained” and there is no danger to the general public.

'Please avoid the area'

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Please follow advice to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow while @policescotland deal with this ongoing incident.”

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, said he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

He told the PA news agency: “I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on. He was on the ground with someone holding his side – I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Mr Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

He added: “After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door.”

A traffic information bulletin issued by Glasgow City Council said a number of roads in the city centre had been closed.