Hundreds of Greggs stores across the UK have reopened for takeaways.
More than 800 new-look branches feature floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters among several measures to protect against coronavirus spreading.
For customers, a reduced menu has been introduced to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.
But what's on offer for those looking to get something sweet or savoury?
Here's what's on limited menu:
Breakfast
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Omelette
- Bacon & Sausage
- Bacon & Omelette
- Sausage & Omelette
- Porridge (Simply Creamy / Apple & Cinnamon / Golden Syrup)
- Pain au Chocolat
- All Butter Croissant
Sandwiches
- Ham & Cheese Baguette
- Tuna Crunch Baguette
- Roast Chicken & Bacon Club Baguette
- Roast Chicken Mayonnaise Baguette
- Mature Cheddar Cheese Salad Baguette
- Chicken Tandoori Baguette
- Mexican Chicken Baguette
- Honey Roast Ham Salad Baguette
- Mature Cheddar Cheese Ploughman’s Oval Bite
- Chargrill Chicken Oval Bite
- Mexican Chicken Oval Bite
Savouries
- Sausage Roll
- Vegan Sausage Roll
- Vegan Steak Bake
- Steak Bake
- Chicken Bake
- Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt
- Cheese & Onion Bake
- Bacon & Cheese Wrap
- Three Cheese Pizza
- Three Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza
Sweet Treats
- Novelty Biscuit
- Gingerbread Man
- Chocolate Chunk Shortbreads
- Caramel Shortbreads
- Milk Chocolate Cookie
- Triple Chocolate Cookie
- White Chocolate Cookie
- Jam Doughnut
- Caramel Custard Doughnut
- Sugar Strand Doughnut
- Triple Chocolate Doughnut
- Pink Jammie Doughnut
- Yum Yums
- Mini Yum Yums
- Mini Gluten Free Brownies
Drinks and Snacks
- Freshly Ground Coffee, Tea, Hot Chocolate
- Full range of Cold Drinks
- Selected Crisps
What have Greggs said?
Chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “Looking forward, although great uncertainty remains, we are excited to be resuming our service for many customers this week.
“We are confident of our ability to adapt to market conditions in the short term while continuing to invest in the long-term growth of our business.”
