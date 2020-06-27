Disney Plus - which launched in the UK back in March - is a hub of films, TV series and shorts from all the brands it owns.

That means that as well as Disney classics like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, there's also the best of Pixar like Finding Nemo and The Incredibles.

Disney also owns Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Fox, so all their films and documentaries are included too.

Like other streaming services, new additions are made on a regular basis.

Although with much of Disney's classic output already available, we might not see tent-pole new arrivals as often as we do elsewhere.

Nevertheless, in July 2020 subscribers have Star Wars spin-off film Solo to look forward to as sci-fi saga finally becomes complete on Disney+, with Star Wars films now on the service.

And musical fans will be delighted to hear that smash hit Broadway show Hamilton will be dropping on Disney+ in July, more than a year before its planned theatrical release.

Here's everything coming to the service in July 2020:

July 3

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton

Pixar in Real Life Episode 109

Disney Family Sundays Episode 135

One Day At Disney Episode 131

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108

July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Family Sundays Episode 136

One Day at Disney Episode 132

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 109

July 17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Disney Family Sundays Episode 137

One Day At Disney Episode 133

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Season Finale Episode 110

July 24

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Disney Family Sundays Episode 138

One Day At Disney Episode 134

July 31