The 2.2 million people in England who are currently shielding can meet in groups from July 6, the Health Secretary has said – with shielding coming to a stop at the end of July.

Matt Hancock said shielding had been “incredibly tough” as he set out how those who have been in the most vulnerable category will be able to meet in groups of up to six people outdoors, and some can form a “support bubble” with another household.

Food and support packages for those who have been shielding will stop at the end of July.

What will change from July?

The new guidance says that from July 6, those shielding from coronavirus can meet with people outside of their household outdoors in groups of six – as long as social distancing is maintained.

People who are shielding and live alone, or are single parents with children, will also be able to create a “support bubble” with one other household of any size, in line with rules already in place for the wider population.

Support packages will stop at the end of July, but people will retain their priority for supermarket delivery slots, and can still access help with shopping, medication, phone calls and transport to medical appointments, according to the Department for Health and Social Care.

Those who need to work and cannot do so from home will also be able to return to work, as long as their workplace is Covid-secure.

What has Matt Hancock said?

Mr Hancock said: “I want to thank all those who have been shielding for so many weeks for their commitment to the shielding programme.

“I know this has been incredibly tough. Shielding has involved not leaving your house for months, not seeing people you care about, not being able to wander to the park for some fresh air, or even pop to the shops for something you need.

“This sacrifice has been for a purpose, and I want to thank every single one of you.

“We knew it was a difficult ask, but these measures have been vital in saving lives.

“Now, with infection rates continuing to fall in our communities, our medical experts have advised that we can now ease some of these measures, while keeping people safe.”

'People must continue to follow social distancing guidance when outside their homes'

England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said: “We know how difficult this period has been and the impact shielding has had on many people’s mental health.

“The prevalence of the virus in the community is now lower and chances of getting infected are reduced, so we believe it is the right time to relax some of the advice so people can start to regain a degree of normality once more in their daily lives.

“People should continue to follow social distancing guidance when outside their homes, as well as frequently washing their hands, to minimise the risk of becoming infected.

“We will continue to monitor the evidence closely and adjust the advice accordingly if there are any changes in the rates of infection that could impact on this group.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that fewer than one in 1,700 people in in the community have coronavirus, down from around one in 500 a month ago.

The Department of Health said those who have shielded should still continue to remain at home when possible, wash their hands and limit contact with too many other people.

What have the NHS said?

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation – which represents organisations across the healthcare sector, said: “Shielding has not been without risk to these people’s physical and mental health.

“But it will be important for them and everyone else that they continue to exercise caution, and that the whole country continues to observe the recommended social distancing, face mask wearing, and other measures to protect this population as shielding restrictions ease.

“It will also be critical to ensure the rapid strengthening of the Test and Trace service, which is our frontline defence against the virus.

“The risk of a second surge is not over and we have seen elsewhere that the virus can return.

“So, while we understand and support measures to move back to a more normal existence, the watchwords for now must be eternal vigilance.

“The shielded population may be out of their homes but they are not out of the woods.”