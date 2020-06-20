Grab the sun cream as we’re set for a scorcher next week. The mercury is set to hit the dizzy heights of 29 degrees.

This weekend’s unsettled outlook is set to clear the way for a baking week – which will be welcome news for the sunseekers.

Forecasters predict Monday is set to see plenty of sunshine with temperatures hitting 20 degrees during the day in south Essex.

By Tuesday the temperatures will be rising even further, with a very nice 25 degrees heating up the south of the county.

Despite a wetter and cooler few weeks, May saw plenty of sunny hot weather which encouraged crowds of families and residents to flock to parks and beaches, while others caught those rays at home in their gardens.

Weather experts say the mercury will just keep rising next week, so book a bit more time off work. Wednesday and Thursday south Essex will be baking in 29 degrees – so plenty of chance to top up that all important tan!

It’s then set for another sunny summers weekend with temperatures expected to stay around the 28 and 27 degrees mark for Friday and Saturday.

The last bank holiday in May, saw large crowds flock to Southend’s popular seafront, with incredible drone footage proving day-trippers were observing social distancing.

Firm Air Fly Drone Solutions was out getting aerial shots of the seafront as people came out to make the most of the sunny weather.

Despite concerns from residents about the safety of such big numbers coming to the seafront, the pictures show beachgoers spaced out.