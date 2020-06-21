THE “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys this week.

Here are some of the items you can buy this week:

Aldi

From Sunday, June 21, Aldi will stock a variety of pet products - ranging from toys to beds to harnesses.

A Unicorn Plush Ball Feet Dog Toy will go on sale for £4.99.

Meanwhile, the supermarkets will include stocks of Pet Collection Large Pet Sofa Beds, priced at £22.99 each.

Elsewhere, the stores will also sell a range of slow feeders for dogs, including this Turquoise Swirl Dog Slow Feeder (pictured above) for £4.99 each.

Visit https://www.aldi.co.uk to find more deals this Sunday.

Lidl

From Sunday, June 21, it's all about the bedroom essentials in Lidl.

The store will stock a Silvercrest 40cm Pedestal Fan from £19.99 each.

Meanwhile, a Meradiso TopCool® Duvet will be available from £9.99 each.

A Meradiso TopCool® Neck Support Pillow can be bought from £7.99.

Other items that will go on sale include: Meradiso TopCool® Pillow from £6.99, Meradiso Cooling & Warming Pillowcase from £5.99, and Esmara Ladies’ Pyjama Bottoms for £4.99.

Finally, Lidl will also have Silvercrest Bluetooth® On-Ear Headphones for £19.99 each.

Visit https://www.lidl.co.uk/en to find out more.