Debenhams has reopened another 38 stores across England tomorrow - with more set to follow soon.

The retailer has reopened four stores in Northern Ireland, and bosses say they are awaiting confirmation from Wales and Scotland as to when stores located in those nations can reopen.

What safety measures are in stores?

Debenhams has implemented a raft of measures to keep staff and customers safe, including installing 2,000 perspex screens at tills, providing staff with visors and gloves and implementing queue management processes.

What have Debenhams said?

Steven Cook, managing director, Debenhams, said: “We were pleased with the first day of reopening in England yesterday, following the reopening of our Northern Irish stores last week.

"Our customers have been complimentary about the safety precautions we have introduced.

"Longer-term, there will be plenty of issues to be resolved, notably around unsustainable rates bills, if the High Street is going to get back onto a sustainable footing.”

Here is the full list of Debenhams stores that have reopened so far to shoppers across the UK:

Stores in Scotland and Wales are yet to reopen.