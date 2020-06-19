NHS England have released a statement after reports of problems with its 111 phone service.

Taking to Twitter at 1.20pm, the NHS England account said: "We are aware some people are experiencing issues with the NHS 111 phone service.

"If you need urgent medical advice, please visit http://111.nhs.uk."

No further details have been released at this stafe as to what the problems with the service are.

The news was met with a backlash on social media.

One user said: "What about people without internet? What please is your advice to them?"

Another added: "So you have to go online if you have a medical emergency. Ridiculous!".

Essex Police have also reported issues with the 101 number where people call to report crimes.

A spokesman said: "We are currently experiencing technical problems with the 101 number.

"We apologise and are working with the service provider to resolve it as quickly as possible.

"There are no issues with emergency 999 calls.

"You can report non-emergencies online at www.essex.police.uk."