A man who was murdered during a weekend shooting has been named by police.

Robert Powell, 50, from Grays was murdered when he was shot multiple times from a car in Water Lane, Roydon on Saturday June 13.

He was taken to hospital, but sadly, died from his injuries the following day.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings, who is leading on the murder investigation said: "First and foremost, our thoughts go to Robert's family and friends.

"This is undoubtedly a very difficult time and I would like to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to find those responsible.

“We have made good progress in this investigation and now believe this was a targeted attack.”

"We still need anyone with information about what happened to Robert to come forward.

“If you saw or heard anyone in the area in the moments before or after the incident, or have any CCTV or dash cam footage, please get in contact with the team.

“It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant you think it is, it could be vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to go the UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting site; https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P42-PO1.

Alternatively please call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously.