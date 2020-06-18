A PAEDOPHILE is due to be sentenced later this month after admitting to possessing a manual for abusers.

Callum Leeder was arrested on May 15 at an address in Chelmsford following an investigation by our Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) into allegations of indecent images of children.

The 28 year-old of Rubensgate, Chelmsford, was later charged with possession of a paedophile manual.

Appearing before Basildon Crown Court on June 12 he admitted the charge and is due to be sentenced on June 30.

Detective Inspector Jo Collins, who leads POLIT, said: “This is an unusual and very serious case and deeply concerning that a paedophile’s manual has been found.

“Callum Leeder is clearly a danger to children and I’m pleased the work of my team has led to this conviction.

“By ensuring this manual cannot now be distributed to other predators we have been able to protect children.

“The work my team does goes on behind closed doors, away from the public eye but it is crucial to keeping children across Essex safe.”

