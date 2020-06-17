Essex Police have welcomed nine Special Constables after being sworn in at a ceremony on Monday.

Billy Eade (Chelmsford), Henry Ighoyivwi and Alexander Lee (Colchester), Jason Mallindine (Southend), Helen Maplesden (Brentwood), Nathan Miles and Daniel Ringrow (Grays) and Joshua Pell (Braintree) all swore an oath at police HQ.

Community Special Constable Christal Champkin will patrol Dedham as part of a partnership between Essex Police and Dedham Parish Council.

The officers are volunteering their time on top of their day jobs, which including being a doctor, a shop worker, an IT support analyst and a bank worker.

They were congratulated by Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet, Justice of the Peace Beverley Purvis and the Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Jane Gardner.

Supt Cat Barrie said: “I am delighted to welcome an additional nine officers to the frontline who will take up posts across all our local policing areas.

“In addition, one officer will become the Dedham Community Special Constable once post foundation training has been completed.

“The officers have had to be flexible during their training which occurred during lockdown.

“However their flexibility, perseverance and determination has meant that they have completed all sections successfully and they are eager to start operational duties.

“I want to thank these officers and the trainers for making this happen.”

People who want to apply to become a Special Constable can visit www.essex.police.uk/specials .