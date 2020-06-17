The makers of Primula Cheese have issued a major recall after a source of food poisoning was found in a number of their products.

Primula Ltd has recalled all Primula Cheese tubes, (chilled and ambient) because the product might be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum due to a production fault.

They have taken the precautionary step of recalling all products because one product might contain Clostridium botulinum.

In a statement, Primula said: "We are aware of a potential source of food poisioning found in a limited number of Primula tube products. This was discovered during routine testing.

"Your health and safety is our number one priority and therefore, as a precaution, we have stopped supplying stores with our all Primula Cheese tubes until we can be confident we have resolved this issue.

"We would advise you not to eat any Primula tubes you may have in your fridge at home, and instead return them to the place you bought them for a full refund.

"We're really sorry about this, but we hope you can appreciate that we have taken this precautionary decision on all our products to ensure our safety. Please bear with us while we work hard to get your favourite cheese back on the shelves."

Here's a list of products affected:

Product code: Primula Plain Original Cheese Spread

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: All batch codes

Best before: All dates

Product code: Primula Cheese Spread with Smoked Paprika

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: All batch codes

Best before: All dates

Product code: Primula Cheese Spread with Jalapeno

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: All batch codes

Best before: All dates

Product code: Primula Light Cheese Spread

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: All batch codes

Best before: All dates

Product code: Primula Cheese Spread with Ham

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: All batch codes

Best before: All dates

Product code: Primula Cheese Spread with Chive

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: All batch codes

Best before: All dates

Product code: Primula Cheese Spread with Prawn

Pack size: 150g

Batch code: All batch codes

Best before: All dates

Product code: Primula Original Cheese Spread (ambient)

Pack size: 100g

Batch code: All batch codes

Best before: All dates

Product code: Primula Cheese Spread with Ham (ambient)

Pack size: 100g

Batch code: All batch codes

Best before: All dates

Product code: Primula Cheese spread with Chives (ambient)

Pack size: 100g

Batch code: All batch codes

Best before: All dates

What should customers do?

A spokesman from the Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.

"Instead contact Primula on 0800 716 551 or primula@kavli.co.uk to arrange a refund.

"If customers are making an essential trip to the store from where it was bought, they can return the item in-store for a full refund."