A full list of the common conditions that drivers must tell the DVLA about have been revealed.

Every year, thousands of people are injured in road collisions across the UK.

While some incidents may be minor, motorists who suffer a medical episode while behind the wheel could lead to a fatal loss of control.

What does the DVLA need to know - and why?

The DVLA (also known as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency) requires drivers and motorcyclists to inform them of certain medical conditions.

If you have some conditions - you must declare it to the DVLA – however, for other less serious conditions, motorists should only flag it up to the agency if it affects your driving.

How much can drivers be fined if they don't inform the DVLA?

Motorists can be fined up to a total of £1,000 if they don’t tell the DVLA about a medical condition that affects their driving.

Here's a round-up of some of the more common conditions in alphabetical order that drivers must tell the DVLA about - or risk a major fine:

A

Absence seizures

AIDS

Alcohol problem

Alzheimer’s

Amputated limbs

B

Bipolar conditions

Blood clot in the brain

Brain injury (traumatic)

Brain tumour

Broken limb, if it means you have been unable to drive for at least three months

C

Cerebral palsy

Cognitive problems

D

Déjà vu – if its related to seizures.

Dementia

Defibrillator implant

Dizziness – if it is “sudden and disabling”

E

Epileptic seizures or blackouts

Fits, seizures or convulsions

H

Heart palpitations

Hypoglycaemia

L

Learning disabilities: "You must tell DVLA if you have a learning disability. You do not need to tell DVLA if you have learning difficulties, for example dyslexia."

M

Manic depressive psychosis

Memory problems – if they are severe

Motor neurone disease

Muscular dystrophy

Multiple sclerosis

N

Narcolepsy

Night blindness

P

Pacemaker

Paranoid schizophrenia

Paraplegia

Parkinson's

Psychosis

S

Serious head injury

Severe memory problems

Sleepiness – if extreme.

What else have the DVLA said?

The DVLA say: “You must tell DVLA if you have:

• confirmed moderate or severe obstructive sleep apnoea syndrome (OSAS), with excessive sleepiness

• either narcolepsy or cataplexy, or both

• any other sleep condition that has caused excessive sleepiness for at least three months - including suspected or confirmed mild OSAS

• medication that you’re taking that has caused excessive sleepiness for at least three months (or has caused excessive sleepiness in the past).”

How can drivers inform the DVLA?

Motorists can fill out an online form on the DVLA website, by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/report-driving-medical-condition