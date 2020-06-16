Downing Street has confirmed the Government is extending its free school meal voucher scheme through a £120 million Covid Summer Food Fund - following a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

Number 10 said the vouchers would amount to £15 a week per child.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Owing to the coronavirus pandemic the Prime Minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer.

“To reflect this we will be providing a Covid Summer Food Fund.

“This will provide food vouchers covering the six-week holiday period.

“This is a specific measure to reflect the unique circumstances of the pandemic.

“The scheme will not continue beyond the summer and those eligible will be those who already qualify for free school meals."

Referring to Mr Rashford, the PM's spokesman added: “The PM welcomes his contribution to the debate around poverty and respects the fact that he has been using his profile as a leading sportsman to highlight important issues.”

What has Marcus Rashford said since the latest announcement?

Taking to Twitter following the decision, Marcus - who plays for Manchester United and England - posted: "I don’t even know what to say.

"Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020."

What is the situation regarding food vouchers elsewhere across the UK?

In Wales and Scotland - the government will support children on free school meals with food vouchers, meal deliveries or bank transfers until they return to school.

Reaction to the u-turn

Labour leader Kier Starmer tweeted: "This is another welcome u-turn from Boris Johnson.

"The thought of 1.3 million children going hungry this summer was unimaginable.

"Well done to @MarcusRashford and many others who spoke out so powerfully about this issue. #HolidaysWithoutHunger."

Tory MPs Robert Halfon and George Freeman, who had both rebelled to back Mr Rashford’s campaign, thanked the Government for its U-turn.

Mr Freeman tweeted: “Democracy. It’s a beautiful thing. When it works. Well done @MarcusRashford. Delighted.

“The Government can’t & mustn’t give money to *every* campaign: but this was a wise choice for any serious (One Nation Conservatives).”

Other Conservative MPs voiced support for the change in direction, with Bob Seeley tweeting: “I welcome the Government’s announcement to introduce a Covid summer school fund to help feed children during the holidays.

“An important campaign by (Marcus Rashford). I’m glad the Govt listened.”

Jason McCartney tweeted: “Great news! Huge thanks to @MarcusRashford and to the Government for listening.”