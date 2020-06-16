CINEMA chain Cineworld is set to re-open its doors to people in England from July 10.

The chain, which has cinemas at Basildon Festival Leisure Park and Braintree Freeport, will be bringing in a host of safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 when customers return.

All cinemas in the UK have been closed since the end of March due to the pandemic.

Rival firms Odeon and Vue have yet to announce re-opening plans.

The opening date is subject to final clarification from the UK government that it will be safe to do so.

Cinemas in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will re-open at a later date.

If you are bored of "home"... 😉 We are excited to announce that we are planning to reopen Cineworld Cinemas across England on 10 July! Details here >> https://t.co/z0VSxucpTn pic.twitter.com/fDq1R0fooe — cineworld (@cineworld) June 16, 2020

Below are the measures Cineworld is putting in place for people when it re-opens.

SOCIAL DISTANCING - Social distancing measures will be implemented across all areas within the cinema.

HAND WASHING - All employee and customer toilets will be stocked with anti-bacterial hand soap, and stringent hand washing guidelines will be trained out to all employees.

HAND SANITISERS - Hand sanitizer stations will be provided in all cinemas for customers and employees.

ADDITIONAL CLEANING - Cleaning standards will be enhanced by a cleaning programme designed to clean and sanitise the high touch points within the cinema.

E-TICKETING - Tickets will be available to book in advance on the firm's website and via the Cineworld app. Confirmation emails can be used as tickets, and e-tickets are available on the app.

UPDATED SEATING MAPS - The booking system has been updated to allow friends and family to sit together while ensuring a safe distance between customers from different households in cinema screens. This will vary on the capacity and layout of each screen.

STAGGERED FILM TIMES - Film start and end times will be staggered to reduce customers cross paths with other customers going in or out of other screens and buildup of crowds in the foyer. Additional cleaning time will be added between films.

PLASTIC SCREENS AT THE TILL - The firm will be adding screens at concessions areas where safe distancing cannot be maintained.

CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS - Tills will be accepting contactless card payments up to a value of £45 and Apple Pay/Google Pay mobile payments with no limit. The ticket machines in most cinemas also accept contactless payments and the firm are working on upgrading the rest.

TRAINING AND PPE - All employees will receive specific Covid-19 training and PPE will be provided to employees where the risk assessment has deemed it necessary, in line with government requirements.

SUPPORT FROM TEAM MEMBERS - Staff will be on hand to offer assistance to customers.