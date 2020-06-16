Greggs has confirmed it plans to reopen about 800 stores to customers for takeaways from Thursday.
The new-look stores will include floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters among several measures to protect against coronavirus spreading.
For customers, there will also be a reduced menu to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.
Greggs warned sales are likely to remain subdued as the chain copes with fewer customers allowed in stores at any one time, following a series of small-scale trials near its offices.
As a result of the expected fall in sales, an unspecified proportion of staff “will remain furloughed until sales levels begin returning to normal”, the company said.
The Newcastle-based business has taken a slow-but-steady approach to reopening, with management keen to avoid any rushes or overcrowding at sites following its three-month closure.
The company added that it aims to welcome back sausage roll seekers to the remaining 1,000 sites by early July.
Greggs had been allowed to stay open throughout the lockdown, offering takeaway and delivery services.
But bosses declined, saying it felt remaining open would compromise the safety of its employees.
Updating the stock market on Tuesday morning, the company added it remains cautious and warned sales may fall.
It said: “We are not able to predict the impact of social distancing on our ability to trade or on customer demand.
“However, our capacity to operate will be restricted by size of shop and we must anticipate that sales may be lower than normal for some time.
“This will require us to maintain a proportion of our colleagues on furlough, either fully or partially, until sales levels begin returning to normal.
“In anticipation of lower sales, we have limited our initial product range to our best sellers and therefore a number of our manufacturing operational teams will remain furloughed until demand reaches a level that justifies the addition of remaining product lines.”
Longer term, the company added it has temporarily suspended its new shop opening plans, beyond those legally committed to, with just 10 new sites expected.
Greggs has also spoken to landlords with a “variety of proposals in return for rent reductions” and will switch to monthly payments from June, following a full quarterly rent payment in March.
Which Greggs stores are reopening on Thursday, June 18?
The full list of 800 stores can be found here: https://go.aws/2Y52nqF
What is on the limited menu from June 18?
Breakfast
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Omelette
- Bacon & Sausage
- Bacon & Omelette
- Sausage & Omelette
- Porridge (Simply Creamy / Apple & Cinnamon / Golden Syrup)
- Pain au Chocolat
- All Butter Croissant
Sandwiches
- Ham & Cheese Baguette
- Tuna Crunch Baguette
- Roast Chicken & Bacon Club Baguette
- Roast Chicken Mayonnaise Baguette
- Mature Cheddar Cheese Salad Baguette
- Chicken Tandoori Baguette
- Mexican Chicken Baguette
- Honey Roast Ham Salad Baguette
- Mature Cheddar Cheese Ploughman’s Oval Bite
- Chargrill Chicken Oval Bite
- Mexican Chicken Oval Bite
Savouries
- Sausage Roll
- Vegan Sausage Roll
- Vegan Steak Bake
- Steak Bake
- Chicken Bake
- Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt
- Cheese & Onion Bake
- Bacon & Cheese Wrap
- Three Cheese Pizza
- Three Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza
Sweet Treats
- Novelty Biscuit
- Gingerbread Man
- Chocolate Chunk Shortbreads
- Caramel Shortbreads
- Milk Chocolate Cookie
- Triple Chocolate Cookie
- White Chocolate Cookie
- Jam Doughnut
- Caramel Custard Doughnut
- Sugar Strand Doughnut
- Triple Chocolate Doughnut
- Pink Jammie Doughnut
- Yum Yums
- Mini Yum Yums
- Mini Gluten Free Brownies
Drinks and Snacks
- Freshly Ground Coffee, Tea, Hot Chocolate
- Full range of Cold Drinks
- Selected Crisps
What have Greggs said?
Chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “Looking forward, although great uncertainty remains, we are excited to be resuming our service for many customers this week.
“We are confident of our ability to adapt to market conditions in the short term while continuing to invest in the long-term growth of our business.”
