A search operation is underway after an American fighter jet crashed into the North Sea while on a training exercise off the north-east coast of England.

The US Air Force F-15C Eagle - from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk - crashed at about 9.40am on Monday with one pilot on board.

The status of the pilot is not known and a search and rescue operation is under way.

The 48th Fighter Wing said in a statement: “At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

“The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.”