Three teenagers have been charged in connection with robberies in Chelmsford on Friday 12 June.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy, from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with two counts of robbery and possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

A 16-year-old boy from Hornchurch, again who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and common assault on an emergency worker.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court tomorrow, Monday 15 June.

The charges relate to two separate reports of robbery near to Springfield Lock and in Oaklands Park on Friday 12 June.

Essex Police said: "We would like to thank the local community for contacting us with vital information following the report of these crimes.

"With your help, we were able to find those who we believed to be responsible, make arrests and subsequently charge those individuals with the offences.

"Your help is invaluable and we would like to express our appreciation and thanks."